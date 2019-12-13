|
Catherine Dunaway
Wilson
June 9, 1961-
December 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Catherine "Cathy" Harriette Dunaway Wilson, 58, died at her home on December 9, 2019 of a massive heart attack. She was born on June 9, 1961 in Columbus, Georgia, to the late William Maxie Dunaway and Betty Lane Jones Dunaway.
Cathy is survived by: her cousins, Elaine (Frankie) Shirling of Lumpkin, Georgia, Mary Jane Perry of Lumpkin, Georgia, Clara Sue Dennard of Valdosta, Georgia; and numerous other cousins.
Cathy was retired from the United States Navy. Several of the ships she served on were: USS PRAIRIE- Destroyer Tender; USS McKee- Submarine Tender; Temporary Assigned Duty-USS MERCY - Hospital Ship; USS ABRAHAM Lincoln CVN; USS MAUNA KEA- Ammo/oiler. Some of the locations she lived and was stationed during her life were: Atlanta, Detroit, San Antonia, Chattanooga, Green Bay, Long Beach, San Diego, Kuwait, Oakland, San Francisco, New Philly, Ohio, and retired to Columbus, Georgia. She was retired from nursing. Her last nursing position as a registered nurse was in New Philly, Ohio.
Cathy leaves behind a host of friends and cousins who remember her loving spirit and sense of fun. She was an accomplished pianist who was always willing to entertain her friends. Cathy loved animals and children. She was always ready to adopt a stray animal or to babysit for her cousins' children. Cathy lived her life to the fullest. Cathy loved the beach and made the most out of her retirement by spending her spare time at the beach!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin, Georgia.
Donations In Memory of Cathy may be made to the Humane Society where she volunteered: Paws Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31909
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019