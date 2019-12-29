|
|
Catherine "Cathy"
MacElhannon Grant
September 23, 1954 -
December 18, 2019
Rome, GA- Cathy Grant of Rome, GA passed away on December 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, GA at 2:00 PM.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents "Rocky" and "Dodie" MacElhannon. Cathy is survived by her husband of over 36 years, Richard Ansley Grant; four sons: Jason (Laurel) Weber, Richard Grant II, Adam (Erica) Grant, and Andrew Grant; a brother, Skip (Gale) MacElhannon; a sister, Jean (Jerry) Adams; three granddaughters; Hannah Grant, Linnea Weber, and Malena Weber; five nephews and three nieces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Cathy Grant to Trinity United Methodist Church at 606 Turner McCall Road, Rome, GA 30161.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019