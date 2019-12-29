Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
606 Turner McCall Road
Rome, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MacElhannon Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Cathy" MacElhannon Grant


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Cathy" MacElhannon Grant Obituary
Catherine "Cathy"
MacElhannon Grant
September 23, 1954 -
December 18, 2019
Rome, GA- Cathy Grant of Rome, GA passed away on December 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, GA at 2:00 PM.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents "Rocky" and "Dodie" MacElhannon. Cathy is survived by her husband of over 36 years, Richard Ansley Grant; four sons: Jason (Laurel) Weber, Richard Grant II, Adam (Erica) Grant, and Andrew Grant; a brother, Skip (Gale) MacElhannon; a sister, Jean (Jerry) Adams; three granddaughters; Hannah Grant, Linnea Weber, and Malena Weber; five nephews and three nieces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Cathy Grant to Trinity United Methodist Church at 606 Turner McCall Road, Rome, GA 30161.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -