|
|
Catherine Poydasheff
Ross
January 6, 1958-
December 11, 2019
Banner Elk, NC- Catherine Poydasheff Ross, 61, of Banner Elk, NC. formally of Columbus, Ga. died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Reston Hospital, Reston, VA. surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Timothy H. Graham officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus, Ga.
Cathy was born January 6, 1958 in Columbus, GA daughter of Anastasia Catherine and Robert Stephen Poydasheff, Sr. both of Columbus, GA. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Alexandria, VA in 1976 and earned her bachelor degree in Education from the College of Charleston in 1980. She also attended Georgia State University, Columbus State University and Troy State where she earned two master degrees in Education. Cathy was the second of three generations of teachers in her family and loved being with children. She had a passion for and dedicated her life to helping both her children and the students she taught be the best they could be. Cathy began her teaching career at Britt David Elementary School in Columbus, GA in 1980. After 2 years in Columbus, she moved to Atlanta, GA and taught for 3 years in the Dekalb County School System. Cathy moved back to Columbus, GA in 1985 where she taught for 30 years in several different schools for the Fort Benning School System. Cathy retired from teaching in 2015. In 2017, Cathy and her husband moved to Banner Elk, NC to live in the mountains which they both dearly loved.
Other than her parents, Anastasia Catherine and Robert Stephen Poydasheff, Sr. Cathy is survived by her husband, William Downey Ross, her son Stephen Alexander Ross, her daughter Catherine Jennings Johnston (husband David) and her grandsons Colton Johnston and Rhett Johnston. Cathy is also survived by her brother Robert Stephen Poydasheff, Jr. (wife Meg), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , the Humane Society or a .
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019