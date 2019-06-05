Cathy Paulk

Joyner

September 14, 1954-

May 30, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Cathy Paulk Joyner, former teacher at Fort Benning, passed away on May 30, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Mrs. Joyner was born on September 14, 1954 to the late Johnny Paulk and Ruby Tew Paulk. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her baby brother Wayne, her only sister, Vicki, her younger brother Wendell and older brother Kenneth. Mrs. Joyner is survived by her husband, Ted, her daughter Melissa (Klutts) Self, and her grandchildren Jacob, Samantha and Mason Self.

Mrs. Joyner impacted the lives of many children during her 33 year career as a teacher at Ft. Benning. She taught at 4 schools with children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Her career culminated in the Gifted Education field, providing services to children from first grade through fifth grade at two schools.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ Community Church, 4078 Milgen Road Columbus Ga 31907. Flowers can be received before 1:00 pm Friday at the church office.