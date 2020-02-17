|
CDR (USN RET) Robert David
McPhail
November 21, 1947-
February 12, 2020
Valley, AL- CDR (USN RET) Robert David McPhail, age 72, of Valley, Alabama passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020. A visitation and rosary for Robert was held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Catholic Funeral Mass will occur Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 320 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901. A burial will occur at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Robert was born November 21, 1947 in Columbus, Georgia to his late parents, Louise Boland McPhail and Edwin McPhail. He graduated from Jordan Vocational High School, received his Bachelor of Science from Columbus State University and his Masters from the Navy War College. Commander McPhail severed his country proudly and retired after 28 years of service with the Navy. This true Officer and Gentleman found love later in life when he was smitten by the love of his life, and in 1991 married Ms. Adrienne Vanderheyden in Lillian, AL.
Robert was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and The Columbus Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, and loved living on Lake Hardin where he fed the local ducks and geese, sat in his favorite chair, listened to Rush Limbaugh and supported President Trump. He was a gentle giant who was kind to animals. Commander McPhail leaves a legacy of being a True Officer and Gentleman
Robert was preceded in death by his sister Anne Frank and cousin Richard Clegg. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Adrienne McPhail; children, Malissa McPhail, Kevin McPhail, Betty Sierra, Fredy Sierra, Shannon Hoffman and Jack Hoffman; grandchildren Hayden Hoffman, Stefan Sierra, Adrianna Sierra, Brennan Sierra, Juliette Holyfield and Sarah Holyfield; Cleo the cat; other family members and friends world-wide.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2020