Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
320 12th Street,
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cdr McPhail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cdr Robert David (Usn Ret) McPhail


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cdr Robert David (Usn Ret) McPhail Obituary
CDR (USN RET) Robert David
McPhail
November 21, 1947-
February 12, 2020
Valley, AL- CDR (USN RET) Robert David McPhail, age 72, of Valley, Alabama passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020. A visitation and rosary for Robert was held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Catholic Funeral Mass will occur Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 320 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901. A burial will occur at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Robert was born November 21, 1947 in Columbus, Georgia to his late parents, Louise Boland McPhail and Edwin McPhail. He graduated from Jordan Vocational High School, received his Bachelor of Science from Columbus State University and his Masters from the Navy War College. Commander McPhail severed his country proudly and retired after 28 years of service with the Navy. This true Officer and Gentleman found love later in life when he was smitten by the love of his life, and in 1991 married Ms. Adrienne Vanderheyden in Lillian, AL.
Robert was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and The Columbus Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, and loved living on Lake Hardin where he fed the local ducks and geese, sat in his favorite chair, listened to Rush Limbaugh and supported President Trump. He was a gentle giant who was kind to animals. Commander McPhail leaves a legacy of being a True Officer and Gentleman
Robert was preceded in death by his sister Anne Frank and cousin Richard Clegg. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Adrienne McPhail; children, Malissa McPhail, Kevin McPhail, Betty Sierra, Fredy Sierra, Shannon Hoffman and Jack Hoffman; grandchildren Hayden Hoffman, Stefan Sierra, Adrianna Sierra, Brennan Sierra, Juliette Holyfield and Sarah Holyfield; Cleo the cat; other family members and friends world-wide.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the McPhail family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cdr's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -