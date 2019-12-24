|
Cecelia Jones
Weinbender
November, 25 1937-
December 20, 2019
Suwanee, GA- Cecelia Jones Weinbender, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Cecelia was born November 25, 1937 in Atlanta, GA to the late Griffin Oliver Jones, Sr. and Blanche R. (Jones) Tanner. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Weinbender. Cecelia grew up in Atlanta and was a 1954 graduate of Bass High School.
In 1963, she and her young family settled in Columbus, GA where she made it her home. Cecelia had a progressively amazing career in the legal and employee benefits fields for a woman at the time. She grew from legal secretary to be among the first ten legal assistants (paralegals) in the country during her tenure with the law firm Page, Scrantom, Harris, et al. She was a Charter Member of the National Association of Legal Assistants and a published author and lecturer in the new field of Legal Assistants. Cecelia prepared sections of the exam to qualify candidates for the Certified Legal Assistant designation and mentored others to follow in her footsteps.
During this time, Cecelia attended Columbus State University in the evenings and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1978. She went on to become an Employee Benefits Consultant with A.S. Hansen, Inc. where she established pension and profit sharing plans for professional corporations and small businesses. In addition to being an active participant, she held executive level positions with various local and national professional, civic and educational organizations.
Upon retirement, she was able to enjoy gardening, cooking and travel. She and Bill traveled the world, taking 19 cruises in addition to other fabulous trips. She was a member of the Azalea Garden Club and supported the Columbus State University Alumni Association, the Columbus Symphony and the Springer Opera House.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Melanie and Rich Madden of Gainesville, GA, Marcia and Rick Stone of Suwanee, GA, her granddaughter, Meredith Stone of Atlanta, GA and special caregiver, Deborah Gruber. Survivors also include her brothers, Rev. Griffin O. Jones, Jr. (Paula) of Sharpsburg, GA, and Kenneth Payton Tanner, sisters Sandra J. Butcavage of Tuscarora, PA and Sheila J. Mathis of Lithia Springs, GA, along with several nieces and nephews.
Cecelia will be buried with her family at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA following a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to join us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/GAA) or one of the organizations noted above.
