SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
Cataula, GA
Celia Mae Dotson


1934 - 2019
Celia Mae Dotson Obituary
Celia Mae
Dotson
February 2, 1934-
December 11, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Celia Mae Dotson, 85, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Catuala, GA with Rev. Charles E. Graddick pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Dotson was born February 2, 1934 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Joseph Johnson and Estella Ramsey Johnson. She was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church, Catuala, GA. Survivors include her loving daughter, Lou Emma (Rev. Will) Willis, four grandchildren, Lisa Willis, Pamela Willis Hoda and Shawn Woodley, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 16, 2019
