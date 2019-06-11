Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
View Map
Chad Patterson
Phenix City, AL- Chad Patterson, 41 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. ET, June 12, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA with Rev. Jim Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City, AL.
Chad was born August 20, 1977; son of David M. Patterson and Judy Harris Patterson. He was a 1996 graduate of Glenwood School and a member of Central Baptist Church in Phenix City.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ray "Bo" and Ann Freeman Harris , and a sister, Deanna Patterson Cameron.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his son, Colby Blake Patterson and his mother Krystal Fairall, a sister, Daleigh Patterson Carroll (Tye), a brother Matthew Davis Patterson and his loving nieces, Breanna Cameron, Rylee Carroll and Emilee Carroll all of Phenix City, AL.
Chad loved God, loved his family and will be greatly missed.
www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 11, 2019
