Charlene Thomas
May 18, 1986 - November 11, 2020
Seale, Alabama - Ms. Charlene LaTonya Thomas, 34, of Seale, AL passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Monday, November 16, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation is Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Thomas was born May 18, 1986 in Seale, AL to Jimmie Lee Jones, Sr. and Willie Mae Thomas. She was a 2007 graduate of Russell County High School.
Other than her parents, survivors include her sisters, Gwendolyn (Albert) James, Gail Thomas, LaSonga Thomas, Rosie (David) Oaks, Martha (Steve) Lagrand, Susie Duffie, Jill Bassett; brothers, Robert Cooper, Darrius Thomas, Jimmie Lee Jones, Jr., Johnnie Jones; a host of other relatives and friends.
