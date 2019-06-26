Charles A.

Jackson

December 12, 1934-

June 24, 2019

Columbus , Ga- Charles A. Jackson, 84, of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday, June 24, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Paul Thomas officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.

Mr. Jackson was born December 12, 1934 in Blytheville, AR. son of the late William Henry Jackson and Ruby Acton Greene. He retired after 20 years as a SFC in the U.S. Army serving two tours in Vietnam. After his military career, Mr. Jackson worked 23 years and retired from the U.S Postal Service as a clerk. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Columbian Masonic Lodge No. 7 and loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and his military and postal friends.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Marie Jackson of Columbus, Ga., daughter, Donna Shelton (Jeff) of Columbus, Ga., son, Keith Jackson (Kim) of Phenix City, Al., sisters, Rozan Davidson and Nannette Yunkhe, grandchildren, Lindsay Sather (Ryan), Jenna Shelton, Cole Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kaki Jackson and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home 7054 Veterans Parkway Pell City, Alabama 35125.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 26, 2019