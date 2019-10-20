Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wynnton United Methodist Church
1919 - 2019
Charles A. Maupin Obituary
Charles A.
Maupin
November 4, 1919-
October 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Charles A. Maupin, 99, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Wynnton United Methodist Church with Rev. J.P. Grantham officiating.
Mr. Maupin was born November 4, 1919 in Columbus, Georgia, graduating from Jordan High School. He would meet the love of his life Marjorie McGill and they spent many cherished years together before her passing in 2006. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, as one of the many brave men who battled at the beaches of Normandy. He worked at Pascoe Steel for a number of years and was a faithful member of Wynnton United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Survivors include two children, Charles Freund III and Ronald Freund; five grandchildren, Allison and Ian Freund and David, Daniel, and Justin Freund.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2019
