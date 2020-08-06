Charles Augustus
COLUMBUS, GA- Charles Augustus Morgan IV, of Columbus, Georgia, died August 3, 2020 in Hospice Care in Columbus, Georgia. Charlie was born May 2, 1975 to Barbara and Charles A. "Bobo" Morgan III, both of Columbus, Georgia. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Evelyn and T. Hicks Fort Jr., and his paternal grandparents, Nelle and Charles A. "Beanie" Morgan Jr. He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1993, attended University of Georgia and graduated from Columbus State University in 1998.
Charlie is survived by his parents; his brother, William Morgan (Steve Morse) of Columbus, Georgia; and his wife, Elizabeth Gregory Morgan and their two sons, Charles Augustus Morgan V and Edward Gregory Morgan, of Martinsville, Virginia.
Charlie was a member of The Church of Our Saviour, in Atlanta, Georgia, and a brother of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Charlie loved his family, the church, music, fly fishing, trains, and cooking. He was a masterful storyteller that was only complete when everyone within earshot was rolling with laughter. His kindness, humor and loving nature will not be forgotten by those who knew him and loved him well.
A private graveside service will be held for his immediate family with Father Tim Graham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Georgia, The Church of Our Saviour in Atlanta, Georgia, or the charity of your choice
.
