Charles "Chuck"

Busch

November 2, 1955-

April 30, 2019

Columbus, GA- Charles "Chuck" Busch, age 63, a resident of Columbus, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019.

Chuck was raised in Elmwood Park, Illinois and preceded in death by his parents Don & Nikki Busch. Chuck is survived by his daughter Shannon Busch, who was his pride and joy, as well as his loving companion Uyen Truong. We lost a wonderful father, a cherished godfather a fun-loving friend and an unforgettable man.

Chuck will always be remembered for his larger than life personality and huge heart. He loved to entertain others but was always the first to tears in emotional times. He was never more than a phone call away and you could always count on him to be there to lend an ear, encourage you, make you laugh and followed up with a giant bear hug. He was in his happy place when he was fishing or in nature. Hopefully you didn't have the misfortune of meeting Chuck at the poker table because chances are; he took your money with a smile. He will be missed more than words can be express but will remain in our hearts always and forever.

Chuck always made a positive impact on the community he was a part of whether that was on the shores of Maui, the mountains of Utah, the winds of Chicago or the lakes and rivers of Georgia.

Because of the many relationships he cherished, there will be a few Celebration of Life ceremonies. The first will be in Columbus, Georgia at Lake Oliver Marina Pavilion on Tuesday, May 7th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The second will be in Eden, Utah at Wolf Creek Resort on Saturday, May 11th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow in Chicago for family and friends this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in tribute of Chuck to the .

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2019