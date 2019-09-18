|
|
Dr. Charles C.
Stamey
November 3, 1936-
September 16, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Dr. Charles Curtis Stamey, MD, age 82, of Cataula, Georgia died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Sanctuary of St. Luke United Methodist Church Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Dan McMinn officiating. The family will receive friends following services in Stockwell Hall of St. Luke.
Dr. Stamey was born November 3, 1936 in Canton, North Carolina to the late Claude Richard Stamey and Catherine Mease Stamey. He joined the United States Air Force and served for four years from 1954-1958. After his time in the military, Dr. Stamey began the path that paved his medical career. He graduated from Clemson in 1963 with a bachelor degree in Science. In 1967, received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina of Medicine in Charleston, SC. His internship was held at the Medical Center from 1967-1968 and finished his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina from 1968-1972. In 1972, he moved to Columbus, GA and was a partner at OB/GYN Associates of Columbus for over 30 years until 2004. He also worked at John B. Amos Cancer Center and at the GYN Center of Columbus Health Department. During his years of practice, he was nominated as an ACOG Fellow.
He was active staff at The Medical Center; The Doctor's Hospital and was courtesy staff at St. Francis Hospital. He was a founding doctor of Doctor's Hospital and had professional affiliations with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Georgia society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, Medical Association of Georgia, Muscogee County Medical Society and the American Fertility Society.
Dr. Stamey was an Appointed Clinical Instructor of Emory University; Chief of Staff of the Medical Center; President of Muscogee County Medical Society; Delegate of the Medical Association of Georgia; Member of the Board of Directors of Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems and Member of Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation Board. Dr. Stamey also served as a Chairman, Member and Trustee of numerous other committees', boards and foundations.
Dr. Stamey delivered thousands of babies and performed thousands of GYN surgeries. He was loved by his patients and always regarded to as a mentor and teacher to all who were fortunate enough to know and work with him. Dr. Stamey will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Dr. Stamey leaves behind his loving wife, Anita "Pud" Kilpatrick Stamey of Cataula, GA; two daughters, Melissa Thaxton and Kiki Lunsford and her husband Keith, all of Columbus, GA; son, Charles C. Stamey, Jr. of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Guthrie (Guss), Caitlin Wertenberger (Justin), Caroline Fuller (Kevin), Mary Catherine Stamey, Tripp Stamey, Megan Moyer, Jeffrey Bohlander and Sarah Bohlander; brother-in-law, Paul V. Kilpatrick (Franny); six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other extended relatives and friends to cherish his loving legacy.
Dr. Stamey was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer W. Stamey; his two brothers, Richard Stamey and Bill Stamey and sister, Gladys Stamey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Stamey Lecture Series at Piedmont Columbus Regional or the John B. Amos Cancer Research Center of Columbus, Georgia.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019