Charles Dennis Carroll
Charles Dennis
Carroll
04-30-1941-
09-02-2020
Fortson, Georgia- Charles "Dennis" Carroll, 79, of Fortson, GA died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 AT McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Brad Parker, Rev. Bill Mayhew and Rev. Buddy Lamb officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Dennis was born April 30, 1941 at Ft. Benning, GA to the late Charles Edward Carroll and Annie Jones Carroll. He retired as a Service Technicianand a Manager for BellSouth after 33 years. Dennis was an avid hunter and loved to be outdoors, he was a lifetime member of the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation and Telephone Pioneers. He loved to travel, take rides, read, take photographs but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Jan Bush Carroll.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Huie Carroll of Fortson, GA, sons, Scott Carroll (Misty) of Phenix City, AL, Shane Carroll (Barbi) of Phenix City, AL, brother, Dane Carroll (Barbara) of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Avery Carroll Browning (Josh) of Ellerslie, GA, Corey Carroll of Hamilton, GA, Jake Carroll of Phenix City, AL, Levi Carroll of Phenix City, AL, several nieces, nephews and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org , Columbus Hospice House at 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 or Kindred Hospice of Alabama 3615 S Railroad Street #3 Phenix City, AL 36867.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
