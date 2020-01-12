|
|
Charles Dennis
Turner, Jr.
April 4, 1932-
January 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Charles Turner, 87, passed January 9, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday January 13, 2020 at the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL. The pallbearers will be his grandsons. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday January 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Charles was born April 4, 1932 in Brundidge, AL to the late Charles Dennis and Lorene Turner. He was a mechanical contractor and owner of Phenix Mechanical Contractors from 1981 to 2001. He was highly respected by his employees.
Charles generously supported construction of United Baptist Church and many charities including Habitat for Humanity and volunteered with the American Red Cross. He befriended many people in need. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret Turner, brother, James, and a sister, Mary.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, sons, Dennis, Ron, Ken, Kenny, and Murphy and daughters, Beth, Charene, Vickie, and Tommie, sisters, Sarah, Marge, and Pat, brother, David, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He was very proud of his family.
Charles and Shirley were blessed with a happy and adventurous 18 years marriage. A favorite quote of theirs: "I used to think that one didn't make friends as one got older… sometimes, unaccountably, a new person walks into your life, and you find you are never too old to love again." They traveled internationally. He even did a zip line at age 70.
With broken hearts we mourn our loss but joy comes in the morning when we meet again, and we surely shall.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 12, 2020