Charles Dexter

Jordan, Jr.

December 22, 1939 -

March 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Charles Dexter Jordan, Jr., age 79, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center, Columbus. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 3 pm, First Presbyterian Church - Columbus, GA. Visitation to follow at the church.

Mr. Jordan was born December 22, 1939 in Columbus the son of Charles Dexter Jordan, Sr. and Rebecca Flournoy Jordan. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Mr. Jordan attended Darlington School in Rome, GA from 1955 to 1957, graduating from Columbus High School in 1958. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Business. The majority of his working career was in the banking industry. He worked for the First National Bank of Columbus, GA from 1963 to 1983 where he was the Senior Vice President; he worked at the First South Bankcorp of Columbus, GA from 1980 to 1982 where he was the Secretary; he worked at the First Railroad and Banking Company of Augusta, GA from 1982 to 1986 where he was the Senior Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer; and he worked at the First Union Corporation of Georgia in Atlanta from 1986 to 1988 where he was the Senior Vice President. Mr. Jordan went on to work at the Hughston Sports Medicine Foundation from 1988 to 1991 where he was the President and CEO.

Mr. Jordan had many civic and religious involvements including: South Columbus Boys Club (past President); Kiwanis Club of Columbus (past President); Historic Columbus Foundation (past Chairman); Listening Eyes School for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children of Columbus (past Chairman); Augusta-Richmond Library Board (past Vice-Chairman); Historic Augusta Foundation (past Treasurer); the Augusta Historical Society (past Chairman); Brookstone School of Columbus (past Trustee, Treasurer, Board Member and member of the Board of Visitors); the Metro Boys Club of Columbus (past Board Member); the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation (past Atlanta Chairman and Advisory Board Member); the Muscogee County Library Foundation (past Board Member and Treasurer); Historic Linwood Cemetery of Columbus (past Board Member); the Columbus Museum (past Board Member and Finance Chairman); St. Francis Hospital Foundation (past Board Member); John B. Amos Cancer Center (Board of Advisors); Hughston Hospital (Institutional Review Board); Columbus Archives and History Center (past Board Member and Treasurer); Rotary Club of Columbus; Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley; and The F.D.R. Warm Springs Memorial Advisory Committee. Mr. Jordan was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was also a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. Socially, he was a member of the Country Club of Columbus, Green Island Club, Big Eddy Club, Consolidated Consultants of Columbus, and Highlands Country Club in Highlands, N.C.

Dexter's friends describe him as a true "renaissance man" born with a wonderful sense of style and joie de vivre. He and his wife Pat enjoyed traveling, collecting, and attending watercolor workshops in the Southeast. Dexter was recently named as the Honorary Show Chairman for the 9th Annual Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society Camellia Show. Dexter and Pat's greatest joy was spending meaningful time with their children, grandchildren, and friends.

Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Hurst Jordan, and by two sons, Charles Dexter Jordan, III and Thornton Zachry Jordan. He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Aminta Jordan Flowers (Robert) and Ruth Jordan Calhoun (Walter); five grandchildren: C. Dexter Jordan, IV (Rachel) of The Woodlands, TX, Robert Walker Flowers, Jr., Walter Wellman Calhoun, Jr., Rebecca Jordan Calhoun, and Patricia Elizabeth Calhoun; two great-grandchildren: Adelaide Nadine Jordan and Daphne Pauline Jordan; a brother, Thornton Flournoy Jordan (Sue); nephew Miles Dexter Jordan (Elaine); sister-in-law, Virginia "Tweet" Hurst Sugg (Richard) of Arvada, CO; brother-in-law, George Edward Hurst of Villa Rica, GA; daughter-in-law, Charlene Gilbert-Jordan of Milton, FL; and trusted devoted family friend, Catherine Allen.

Sincere gratitude is given to Dr. Andrew W. Pippas and staff of John B. Amos Cancer Center, Columbus, GA as well as Dr. Courtney D. DiNardo and staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

The family would like to express their appreciation for all of the love and support given.

If one desires, a contribution may be made to an organization Dexter supported.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019