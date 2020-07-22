1/1
Charles "Jimmy" Dudley Jr.
1933 - 2020
Charles "Jimmy"
Dudley, Jr.
July 1, 1933-
July 20, 2020
Seale, AL- Charles James "Jimmy" Dudley, Jr. born July 1, 1933 Mother was Leonora Ethridge and Father Charles James Dudley. He served in the Army for 2 years. One of those years he was stationed at Enewetak Island in the Pacific Marshall Islands. He then moved to Phenix City, started racing tunnel hull boats and started a successful heavy equipment business, where he had the Case Construction Equipment Dealership with the Deutz and Massey Ferguson as well. He then moved to his land, in Seale in 1982 continuing to build lakes, start a hunting lodge and develop subdivisions. Most of all, he enjoyed being a great dad.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Dudley, David Dudley, Larry Dudley, granddaughter, Ashley Dudley, grandsons, Logan Dudley, Levi Dudley, great-grandson John Christian Watkins.
A private service will be held at the family cemetery at a later date.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about this. He was such a sweet man. When I used to manage at Countrys, he and his sons were in there several days a week. He will be greatly missed ! Praying for everyone!!! Candice Jones
Candice Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lynne and Shelly James
Family
July 23, 2020
You were a great dad. Thank you for sharing Michael with me. He made me happy just to have time in the classroom with him. You can be proud of your parenting skills.
Edith Gentry
Friend
