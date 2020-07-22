Charles "Jimmy"

Dudley, Jr.

July 1, 1933-

July 20, 2020

Seale, AL- Charles James "Jimmy" Dudley, Jr. born July 1, 1933 Mother was Leonora Ethridge and Father Charles James Dudley. He served in the Army for 2 years. One of those years he was stationed at Enewetak Island in the Pacific Marshall Islands. He then moved to Phenix City, started racing tunnel hull boats and started a successful heavy equipment business, where he had the Case Construction Equipment Dealership with the Deutz and Massey Ferguson as well. He then moved to his land, in Seale in 1982 continuing to build lakes, start a hunting lodge and develop subdivisions. Most of all, he enjoyed being a great dad.

He is survived by three sons, Michael Dudley, David Dudley, Larry Dudley, granddaughter, Ashley Dudley, grandsons, Logan Dudley, Levi Dudley, great-grandson John Christian Watkins.

A private service will be held at the family cemetery at a later date.







