Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, AL
Charles E. Patrick Obituary
Charles E.
Patrick
August 29, 1955-
December 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- SSG Retired Charles Edwin Patrick passed away quietly Friday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 64.
A native of Columbus and the son of the late Howard and Mildred Hill Patrick, Charles was a 1972 graduate of Columbus High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Rush College. He was a 24 year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Persian Gulf crisis. He also retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the Columbus Sheriff Department. Charles was a proud lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, serving as past Basileus. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church, the Fraternal Order of Police and a 32 degree Mason with Prince Hall Masonic Organization.
He is survived by a devoted wife of 42 years, Mrs. Maggie McMahon Patrick; one son, Anthony Maurice Patrick; one aunt, Nail Purdy; beloved inlaws, Donald McMahon, Loyce McGill, Lazarah McGill, Ramennia McGill, Lillie McGill, Leslie McGill, Lennia McGill and Jennail Hopper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
SSG Patrick will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., on Friday, December 13, 2019 during a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration. Visitation begins Thursday at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home with an Omega service at 6:00 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019
