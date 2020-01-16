Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Charles Edward Wheeler


1952 - 2020
Charles Edward Wheeler Obituary
Charles Edward
Wheeler
January 31, 1952-
January 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charles Edward Wheeler, 67, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. J.C. Fryer, pastor and Pastor Oscar Daise, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wheeler was born January 31, 1952 in Troy, AL to the late Odell Collins and the late Inez Wheeler Ryles. He served in the United States Marine Corp and was a professional truck driver for 35 years.
His survivors include his wife, Florene Wheeler; four children, Nichole (Rufus) Smith, Anthony (Amanda) Wheeler, Angela (Hiram) Solomon and Loraine (Jerome) Jones; four sisters, Edith Porch, Sandra Miles, Lucille Thomas and Rosa Stewart; two brothers, Thomas (Linda) Wheeler and Willie Collins; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 16, 2020
