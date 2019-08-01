Home

Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Phenix City, GA
Charles "Charlie" Ferguson


1951 - 2019
Charles "Charlie" Ferguson Obituary
Charles "Charlie"
Ferguson
January 26, 1951-
July 28, 2019
Phenix City , AL- Charles "Charlie" Ferguson, 68, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 beginning at 11:00am EST at Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Dravenstott officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm EST at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.
Charlie was born January 26, 1951 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Samuel Wesson Ferguson and Ozel Etter Ferguson. He served as a member of the United States Air Force and went on to work at Panasonic Battery for 20 years. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Stearns Ferguson; brother, James A. Ferguson and sister, Hazel Ferguson.
Surviving are his son, Richard Mac Ferguson and his wife, Shawn L. Ferguson; daughter, Shawn M. Ferguson Maanao and her husband, Christopher M. Maanao; grandchildren, MacKenzie E. Ferguson, Charles Mac Ferguson, Justin M. Maanao and Christian T. Maanao; step-daughter, Cathy W. Weishaupt and her husband, John A. Weishaupt; step-grandchildren, Marissa V. Johnson, Skyler R. Babcock, Jordan R. Babcock and Kayla M. Williamson; nephew, Bobby Charles Lackey.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
