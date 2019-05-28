|
Charles
Holmes
September 9, 1945-
May 26, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Charles Oneal Holmes, 73, of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00pm EST at Colonial Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Greer officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00-8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home.
Charles was born September 9, 1945 to the late, Grady D. Holmes and Marie Carter Holmes in Columbus, Georgia. He worked in construction, attended Word of Faith Church, enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and was an Alabama fan. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nellie Jones Holmes; 2 sisters, Mildred Vela and Shirley Glover; brother, Edward Holmes, Sr.; 2 step-children, Bryan Page, Bruce Page, Janet Jenkins and Jenny Dunn.
Surviving are his companion, Carrie Page; sister, Janice Camp; 3 brothers, Albert Holmes, Wilbur Holmes and Larry Holmes; step-children, Melvin Stephenson, Chuck Stephenson, Patty Bolton and Jack Dwayne Page; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2019