Charles Lewis
Ingram, SR
May 16, 1928-
June 8, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Charles Lewis Ingram, Sr., 92, of Salem, Alabama, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence, while surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM EST time in the chapel of VanceBrooks Funeral Home located at 3738 Highway 431 North Phenix City, AL with the Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 PM EST at the funeral home. Military honors and Masonic Rights will be will rendered at the chapel. A private committal will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Ingram was born in Opelika, AL the son of the late Robert Ingram and Bessi Kenney Ingram. Mr. Ingram faithfully served his country during WWII in the United States Navy achieving the rank of SK3. He was known by many as the "Policy Man" with National Life and Accident Insurance for over 33 years. Mr. Ingram was a member of the Wilson-Williams Masonic Lodge #351 for over 57 years serving at one point as Worshipful Master. Charles has also served his community for many years in the Phenix City Jaycee's. He loved the outdoors and keeping busy. Mr. Ingram was a member and deacon of Beulah Baptist Church and attended faithfully until his health began to decline.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ingram is preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years Betty Jean Reeves Ingram; his second wife Bernice Ruth Costley Ingram; granddaughter Jamin Ingram Martin; Great Grandson Nathanael Williams and three brothers William Ingram, Gene Ingram and George Ingram.
Mr. Ingram is survived by one daughter Sheena Ingram Ives of Salem, AL; three sons Lewis Ingram and wife Susan of Smiths Station, AL, Keith Ingram and wife Susan of Phenix City, AL and Terry Ingram and his wife Cindy of Dothan, AL; nine grandchildren Kevin Ingram, Jason Ingram, Chris Ingram (Stephanie), Scott Ingram, Barak Williams (Justin), Joah Wilson (Luke), Amber Stanfill (Tony) Gavin Ives and Miranda Ives; twenty four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; many more nieces and nephews and extended family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.