Charles Mabry
Word, Jr.
November 23, 1961-
May 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Charles Mabry Word, Jr. 58, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, Columbus, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr. Word was born November 23, 1961 to the late Charles Mabry Word, Sr. and Ollie Adams Wade.
He is survived by his Mother, 3 sisters, Polly Willson (Paul), Charlesa Black (Kinney), Darlene Patten (David), as well as 8 nieces and nephews.
Chuck was a loving husband and caregiver for his wife Patricia who predeceased him in 2018. Chuck will be remembered as a kind warm-hearted man.
He tenderly loved his mother, prayed for his family daily and entertained us all with his wild, funny stories. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2020.