Charles MabryWord, Jr.November 23, 1961-May 13, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Charles Mabry Word, Jr. 58, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, Columbus, Georgia.A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr. Word was born November 23, 1961 to the late Charles Mabry Word, Sr. and Ollie Adams Wade.He is survived by his Mother, 3 sisters, Polly Willson (Paul), Charlesa Black (Kinney), Darlene Patten (David), as well as 8 nieces and nephews.Chuck was a loving husband and caregiver for his wife Patricia who predeceased him in 2018. Chuck will be remembered as a kind warm-hearted man.He tenderly loved his mother, prayed for his family daily and entertained us all with his wild, funny stories. He will be greatly missed.