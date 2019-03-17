Charles "Mack" Murray

McClellan

October 18, 1944-

March 14, 2019

Fortson, GA- Charles "Mack" Murray McClellan, 74, of Fortson, GA passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mr. McClellan was born October 18, 1944 in Hartford, AL. He spent most of his life in the Columbus/Fortson area, and he was the owner of A-Carburetor Service and A-Brake & Muffler Service in Columbus.

He was an enthusiast of antique/classic cars. He devoted his life to his family, his businesses and his hobbies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon McClellan of Fortson, his son, Jimmy McClellan (Ann Marie) of Cataula and his daughter, Christy McClellan of Aiken, SC, grandchildren, Christian Charles Benson, Molly Wren McClellan and Bonnie Brannen, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary