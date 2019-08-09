|
|
Charles Phillip
Hunter II
May 25, 1971-
August 4, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Charles Phillip Hunter, II, 48, of Columbus, Georgia passed Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. James CME Church. Presiding Elder Lavisha Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Charles was born May 25, 1971 in Ft. Dix, NJ, to the late Charles Hunter and Anetia Scales Hunter. He was a 1991 graduate of Kendrick High School and earned his B.S. degree in Sociology from Troy State University in 2016. He was a member of St. James CME Church and worked for B. Merrells. "Chuck," as he was affectionately called, was also an artist; and he had a special and unique gift, using diferent textures and techniques such as wood-burning. His works will truly be treasured by those who were lucky enough to possess one of his many paintings.
In addition to his devoted mother, Anetia Hunter, his survivors include; one son, Denzell Jackson; one step-son, Marquis Jackson; his loving companion, Mekki Jackson; three grandchildren, Saalih Jackson and Krisha Jackson and Jayden Jackson and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019