Charles
Quarrels
June 10, 1947-
January 25, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Charles Quarrels, 72, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Dr. Patrick Brown, pastor, officiating and Rev. Felix Worthen, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Cottonton, AL. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Quarrels was born June 10, 1947 in Pittsview, AL to the late Pastor Jessie Qualles, Sr. and the late Annie Bell Lockhart Qualles. He was a deacon at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, graduate of Mt. Olive High School, and retired from Mead.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory Quarrels (Tatia) and Andre Quarrels; one daughter, LaKeisha Quarrels; two brothers, Farris Quarles (Caroline) and Ricky Qualles; six sisters, Min. Dorothy Black (Alvin), Sallie Marshall (Charles), Rosa Quarles, Annie Mae Hopkins, Edith Harris (Douglas) and Amy Qualles; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020