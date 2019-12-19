Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Testament Christian Center Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McCowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. McCowan


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. McCowan Obituary
Charles R.
McCowan
November 21, 1973-
December 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charles R. McCowan III passed away Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 46.
A native of Columbus and the son of Mr. Charlie R. McCowan, Jr., and the late Mrs. Rayecill Davis McCowan, Charles was a 1991 graduate of Columbus High School and attended Columbus State University. He was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church and attended New Testament Christian Center Church. He was employed as a Sorter at United Parcel Service(UPS) for the past 25 years and also employed in Mail Support at American Family Life Assurance Company(AFLAC) for 16 years.
Surviving other than his father are his loving wife, Mrs. Tarsha Montgomery McCowan; two children, Desiree McCowan and Charlie R. McCowan IV; two grandchildren, Daiyah and Dalayah; four siblings, Kevin McCowan(Tammy), Chasidy Fultz(Chris), Brittany McCowan and Christina McCoy; his mother--in-law, Mrs. Patricia Montgomery; two brothers-in-law, Larry Montgomery, Jr.(Arlene) and Patrick Montgomery(Monica); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. McCowan will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, December 21, 2019 following a Ten O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of New Testament Christian Center Church. The pastor, Bishop James A. Lewis will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -