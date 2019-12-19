|
|
Charles R.
McCowan
November 21, 1973-
December 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charles R. McCowan III passed away Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 46.
A native of Columbus and the son of Mr. Charlie R. McCowan, Jr., and the late Mrs. Rayecill Davis McCowan, Charles was a 1991 graduate of Columbus High School and attended Columbus State University. He was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church and attended New Testament Christian Center Church. He was employed as a Sorter at United Parcel Service(UPS) for the past 25 years and also employed in Mail Support at American Family Life Assurance Company(AFLAC) for 16 years.
Surviving other than his father are his loving wife, Mrs. Tarsha Montgomery McCowan; two children, Desiree McCowan and Charlie R. McCowan IV; two grandchildren, Daiyah and Dalayah; four siblings, Kevin McCowan(Tammy), Chasidy Fultz(Chris), Brittany McCowan and Christina McCoy; his mother--in-law, Mrs. Patricia Montgomery; two brothers-in-law, Larry Montgomery, Jr.(Arlene) and Patrick Montgomery(Monica); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. McCowan will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, December 21, 2019 following a Ten O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of New Testament Christian Center Church. The pastor, Bishop James A. Lewis will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019