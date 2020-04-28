|
Charles "Grady"
Tucker
April 5, 1936-
April 26, 2020
Phenix City , AL- Charles "Grady" Tucker, 84, of Phenix City, AL passed away on April 26, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia.
He was born on April 5, 1936 to Grady and Odessa Edwards Tucker in Pike County, Alabama. He married Doris (Butts) Tucker on October 13, 1971.
Grady was a member of Crawford Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard and retired from Mead after 32 years. He enjoyed nascar racing and was a quiet humble person, who was always good to everyone. He loved his family and his church family and will be missed by both. He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Odessa Tucker; mother and father in law Edd and Eleanor Butts; son John Terry Tucker; great grandaughter Aniyah Ward and brother in law Arnold Brannon.
He is survived by his spouse Doris Tucker of Phenix City, AL; two children, Cheryl Foote (Billy) of Phenix City, AL and Mike Tucker (Beth) of Salem, AL; three grandchildren, Kim Burdette, Melissa Ward, and Michael Tucker; four great-grandchildren, Josh Burdett, Kaleigh Burdette, Hunter Burdette, and Ajveious Ward; sister Ruby Brannon and three sisters-in-laws, Virginia Powell, Joyce Fay, and Brenda Cordle (Billy).
A private service will be held due to social gathering limitations.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Columbus Hospice, Crawford Baptist church (Hwy 80 West Phenix City, Alabama) or .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2020