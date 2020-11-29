1/
Charles Zack Adams
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Zack Adams
July 22, 1946 - November 22, 2020
Upatoi, Georgia - Charles Zack Adams, age 74, of Upatoi, Georgia passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The Visitation for family and friends of Charlie took place Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Charlie's Life was held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall, followed by a committal service at Parkhill Cemetery.
Charlie was born July 22, 1946 to Vallie Kelley Adams and Zack L. Adams. He graduated from Columbus High School and served his country proudly in the US Navy. He was a hard working family man that wore many hats throughout his life. Charlie owned and operated a Dump Truck business and worked as Fleet Manager for Kinnett Dairies, Columbus State University, and Muscogee County School District. He loved his family and passed on his love of automobiles, tinkering and his work ethic. He will be remembered for his laughter, long conversations with his many friends, his love of Auctions, his enjoyment of watching his grandchildren play, his pet fox and for being a man of his word, honest and trust worthy. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
Charlie's father Zack L. Adams and mother Vallie Kelley Adams; sister Mary Ida Adams and granddaughter Mary Ann Adams, preceded him in death. He is survived by loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Adams; sons Billy Adams (Amanda) and David Adams (Ashley); grandchildren Zack Henry Adams, Emma Caroline Adams, Eli Cameron Adams, Sarah Frances Adams, Thomas Rudd Adams and Mykaylyn Nevaeh Drew ; Erne (Fox); Aunts; Uncles; Nieces; Nephews; other family and a host of friends to cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Adams family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved