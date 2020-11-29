Charles Zack Adams
July 22, 1946 - November 22, 2020
Upatoi, Georgia - Charles Zack Adams, age 74, of Upatoi, Georgia passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The Visitation for family and friends of Charlie took place Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Charlie's Life was held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall, followed by a committal service at Parkhill Cemetery.
Charlie was born July 22, 1946 to Vallie Kelley Adams and Zack L. Adams. He graduated from Columbus High School and served his country proudly in the US Navy. He was a hard working family man that wore many hats throughout his life. Charlie owned and operated a Dump Truck business and worked as Fleet Manager for Kinnett Dairies, Columbus State University, and Muscogee County School District. He loved his family and passed on his love of automobiles, tinkering and his work ethic. He will be remembered for his laughter, long conversations with his many friends, his love of Auctions, his enjoyment of watching his grandchildren play, his pet fox and for being a man of his word, honest and trust worthy. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
Charlie's father Zack L. Adams and mother Vallie Kelley Adams; sister Mary Ida Adams and granddaughter Mary Ann Adams, preceded him in death. He is survived by loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Adams; sons Billy Adams (Amanda) and David Adams (Ashley); grandchildren Zack Henry Adams, Emma Caroline Adams, Eli Cameron Adams, Sarah Frances Adams, Thomas Rudd Adams and Mykaylyn Nevaeh Drew ; Erne (Fox); Aunts; Uncles; Nieces; Nephews; other family and a host of friends to cherish his memory.
