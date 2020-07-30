1/1
Charley Mae Allen
1946 - 2020
Charley Mae
Allen
February 26, 1946-
July 26, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Charley Mae Allen, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Allen was born in Phenix City, AL on February 26, 1946. She was the daughter of the late John T. Williams and the late Thelma Thomas. She was a retired beauty shop and supply owner. She was also an active member at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her five children, Bernice Robinson Morris, Sandra Easter, Johnny Robinson, Jr., Zina Adams-Griggs (John) and Dennis Robinson (Jean); nine grandchildren, Nikko Allen, Boris Norris, Shawna Easter, Cortasha Adams, James Easter, Chase Robinson, Madison Robinson, Alancia Adams, and N'Ketia Adams; four great-grandchildren, Jason Anderson, Taray Ford, Kennede Allen, and Zhuri Harris; and a host of other family and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
