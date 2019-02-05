Charli

Goins

November 26, 1988-

February 1, 2019

Marshall, IL- Charli A. Goins, 30, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Columbus, GA passed away 7:02 AM Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the C Car Home at Charleston, IL.

Charli was born Nov. 26, 1988 at Columbus, GA, the daughter of Kelly and Susan Diane Boatner Goins.

She is survived by her father of Columbus, GA and two brothers, Bryan Goins of Suwanee, GA and Michael Goins of Farmington, MN. Her mother, Susan Diane McKain preceded her in death. She is also survived by her family at C Car who took wonderful care of her while living there. The C Car Family meant so very much to her family knowing that she was receiving excellent care and being treated with dignity. Their thoughtfulness and loving care will never be forgotten by her family.

Charli received a certificate of completion from the Paris Cooperative Schools.

Graveside services will be 1:15 PM Wednesday at Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be12 Noon to 1:00 PM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home of Marshall, IL. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made directly to her family in care of Pearce Funeral Home. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019