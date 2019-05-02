Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Charlie Bailey Jr. Obituary
Charlie
Bailey, Jr.
November 14, 1954-
April 23, 1954
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Charlie Bailey, Jr., of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, May 3, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. David Dawson, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bailey was born November 14, 1954 in Prince George County, VA to the late Charles Bailey, Sr. and the late Mamie Bailey. He served in the US Army until he retired in 1993.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Cobb Bailey of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Quentin (Gabrielle) Kimbrough of Columbus; GA, Charlie Bailey III, and Barry Cobb both of Phenix City, AL; three daughters, Yvonne (Jerome) Hughes of Virginia, Amanda (Thomas) Dailey of Killeen, Texas, and Shannon Cobb, Phenix City, AL; his siblings, Mary Harper, Yvonne Pope and Ashton Bailey of Hopewell, VA and Willie (Karen) Bailey of Newbern, NC; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 2, 2019
