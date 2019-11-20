Home

Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Brookside Glenn Assisted Living
400 Bradley Park Dr
Columbus, GA
1929 - 2019
Charlie Borden Jr. Obituary
Charlie
Borden, Jr.
November 4, 1929-
November 14, 2019
Salem, AL- Charlie Borden, Jr. 90 of Salem, AL passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
The family will receive family and friends for a remembrance service , at 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Brookside Glenn Assisted Living, 400 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, GA.
Mr. Borden was born November 4, 1929 in Poto, Oklahoma; son of the late Charles Edward and Ola Crenshaw Borden. He served his country in the U.S. Army with 20 years of service and later retired from Sears Roebuck after 20 years.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Senta Borden, sons, Gary James Borden and Brian August Borden and a granddaughter.
Survivors include his sons, Edward Charles Borden, Raymond Ned Borden, daughter, Loretta Ann Borden Blumhoefer, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019
