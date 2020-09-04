1/1
Charlie Edgar Foster Jr.
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Edgar
Foster, Jr.
April 19, 1983 -
September 1, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Charlie Edgar Foster, Jr. 37, of Waverly Hall, GA. passed away on September 1, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Charlie was born on April 19, 1983 to Charlie Edgar Foster, Sr. and Arlene Spurlock Foster of Columbus, GA. He attended Harris County High School and most recent a graduate from West Georgia Tech. Charlie was employed by Smith Gray Electric Company. Charlie loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, he recently restored his boat so he could spend time on the lake enjoying nature.
Other than his parents, Charlie is survived by his wife, Nikki Foster of Waverly Hall, GA. children, Brooke Shortte of Shiloh, GA, Mehgan Cooper of Waverly Hall, GA, Zachary Merriott of Shiloh, GA, Emily Foster and Liam Foster both of Waverly Hall, GA. a sister, Tangela Cofer (Josh) of Columbus, GA and a brother, Anthony Foster of Columbus and numerous other family members.
Fond memories and condolences for the Foster family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved