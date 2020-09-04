Charlie Edgar
Foster, Jr.
April 19, 1983 -
September 1, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Charlie Edgar Foster, Jr. 37, of Waverly Hall, GA. passed away on September 1, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Charlie was born on April 19, 1983 to Charlie Edgar Foster, Sr. and Arlene Spurlock Foster of Columbus, GA. He attended Harris County High School and most recent a graduate from West Georgia Tech. Charlie was employed by Smith Gray Electric Company. Charlie loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, he recently restored his boat so he could spend time on the lake enjoying nature.
Other than his parents, Charlie is survived by his wife, Nikki Foster of Waverly Hall, GA. children, Brooke Shortte of Shiloh, GA, Mehgan Cooper of Waverly Hall, GA, Zachary Merriott of Shiloh, GA, Emily Foster and Liam Foster both of Waverly Hall, GA. a sister, Tangela Cofer (Josh) of Columbus, GA and a brother, Anthony Foster of Columbus and numerous other family members.
