Charlie Edmon
Johnson
November 17, 1929-
December 2, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Charlie Edmon Johnson, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm EST on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Elder Tim Long officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home in Phenix City.
Mr. Johnson was born November 17, 1929 in Brantley, AL, son of the late John Williams Johnson and Mary Elizabeth Spivey Johnson. He was retired as a supervisor with Southern Phenix Textiles with many years of dedicated service. He was a Deacon at Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church. He devoted his life to serving others. His feet were swift to help friends, family, and strangers. He grew up on the farm in rural Alabama where family values, love for the good Lord, hard work in the fields, and cool drinks of water from the well were a part of his everyday life. He absolutely loved gardening. It was a blessing to him to share the abundant harvests of his vegetable garden. He had a real and gentle smile for all he met. You could feel his sweet spirit through his white hair and countenance. He taught his children and grandchildren much about life and love, and God and living right. His spirit will live on forever through his family. He was the kindest, sweetest, and most honest man. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was one in a million. The joy of his life was his late wife, Fannie Pearl. He mourned her until the day he died. They built a precious, loving, and simple life together filled with the richness of their affection for each other.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Fannie Pearl Edwards Johnson, his siblings, Willis Johnson, Ardis Johnson, Hilton Johnson, Elvie Mount, Alma Adams, and Willie Jo Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie Johnson of Panama City Beach, FL, daughter, Marcie Karon Nagem Topping and husband Kevin of Phenix City, AL, , three grandsons, Jacob Mannering, Travis Johnson, and Kevin Johnson, and three precious great grandchildren, Levi, Stetson, and Aliva, and a host of extended family, and nieces and nephews, including "great great great great" nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express heartfelt and sincere appreciation and thanks to Phenix City Health Care for their dedicated love and service to their Father where he lived as a resident the last two years of his life. His life was lengthened by their caring hands.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019