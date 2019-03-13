|
|
Charlie
Epps
March 3, 1933-
March 7, 2019
Seale, AL- Dea. Charlie Lee Epps, 86, of Seale, AL passed Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Crossroad Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, with Rev. P.D. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Epps was born March 3, 1933 in Russell County, AL to the late Jim Epps and late Alberta Hoskins Epps. He served in the US Army, retired from Golden Foundry, and was a member of Bethlehem Crossroad Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Epps, Seale, AL; five daughters, Gail (Samuel) Davis, Gloria Trottman both of Seale, AL; Gwendolyn Miller, Glenda Epps both of Phenix City, AL, and Carease (Gerald) Ogletree, Columbus, GA; two sons, Bernard Epps, Seale, AL and Marvin Epps, Birmingham, AL; two brothers, Arthur (Cattie) Epps, Phenix City, AL and Robert (Shirley) Epps of Seale, AL; three sisters, Alberta McMurry, Lillie Bunn both of Columbus, GA, and Pearl Davis, Seale, AL; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneral.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019