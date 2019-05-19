|
|
Charlie
Flakes, Jr.
November 7, 1955-
May 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charlie Flakes, Jr., 63, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, May 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Monday, May 20, 2019 at New Central Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Johnny Flakes, III, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Flakes was born November 7, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to Julia Hudgins and the late Charlie James Flake, Sr. He served in the US Army and later worked for Georgia Power.
Survivors include his mother, Julia (Leon) Hudgins; three daughters, Danielle Quarles, Charletta Quarles, and Alexandra Coleman; five sons, LaCoya (Trice) Whittlesey, Ronald Quarles, Charlie Quarles, Norman (Aurora) Quarles, Anez Quarles; five sisters, Janice (Eleanor) Flakes, Louvenia Flakes, Daphyne (Lamont) Diamond, Connie (Carl) Bryant, and Veronica (Elliott Hughley) Jefferson; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; a loving partner, Vanilla Bogon; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019