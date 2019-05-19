Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
New Central Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Flakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Flakes Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie Flakes Jr. Obituary
Charlie
Flakes, Jr.
November 7, 1955-
May 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charlie Flakes, Jr., 63, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, May 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Monday, May 20, 2019 at New Central Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Johnny Flakes, III, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Flakes was born November 7, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to Julia Hudgins and the late Charlie James Flake, Sr. He served in the US Army and later worked for Georgia Power.
Survivors include his mother, Julia (Leon) Hudgins; three daughters, Danielle Quarles, Charletta Quarles, and Alexandra Coleman; five sons, LaCoya (Trice) Whittlesey, Ronald Quarles, Charlie Quarles, Norman (Aurora) Quarles, Anez Quarles; five sisters, Janice (Eleanor) Flakes, Louvenia Flakes, Daphyne (Lamont) Diamond, Connie (Carl) Bryant, and Veronica (Elliott Hughley) Jefferson; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; a loving partner, Vanilla Bogon; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now