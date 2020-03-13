|
Charlie Frank
Riley Jr
September 10, 1939-
March 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina- Charlie Frank Riley, Jr, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Born in Louisville, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charlie Frank Riley, Sr. and Ella Fair Adkinson Riley.
He is predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Gail Storey Riley. He is survived by one daughter, Dr. Dana R. Cason (Chris); one son, Mark C. Riley (Burgin); grandchildren, Will and Nate Cason and Cole and Hagan Riley.
Frank attended Louisville Schools, Troy University and numerous career related schools. His career included 24 years of service with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and South Carolina. He was first President and founding CEO of Premier Health Systems in South Carolina. He retired as President of South Georgia Health Partners in 2004 and established his own consulting firm for physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers.
He was a member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church and participated in several church groups and civic groups, including the Rotary and Lions Clubs.
A memorial service will be held in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane Columbia, SC 29229. A reception will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall.
A memorial service will be held in Columbus, Georgia on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home, 3874 Gentian Blvd Columbus, GA 31907 followed by a private graveside. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020