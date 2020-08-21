1/
Charlie G. Hall
1934 - 2020
Charlie G.
Hall
08/13/1934-
08/19/2020
Phenix City, AL- Charlie G. Hall, 86, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Lakeview Memory Gardens, with Dr. Wayne Scarborough and Rev. Jonathan Pike officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home.
Mr. Hall was born August 13, 1934 in Bulloch County, Alabama to the late Kinch and Maggie Lee Hughes Hall. He was owner of Halls Demolition Company, member of Woodland Baptist Church, former youth director of Auburn Heights Baptist Church, member of the Racking Horse Breeders Association of America, 1 of only 7 AAA judges in Racking Horse Association, and commissioner of Racking Horse Association. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Michael Hall, Sr., and brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Cryar and husband Bob, a son, George Gregory Hall and wife, Jennifer, Grandchildren, Charles Michael Hall, Jr., Brandon Cryar, Amber Crumbley, Jimmy Hall, Quinn Hall, and Brad Hall, and 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Hall requested memorial contributions be made to the Alabama Children's Home.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
