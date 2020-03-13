|
Charlie
Grier, Jr.
February 19, 1941 -
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Charlie Grier, Jr., 79, of Columbus, GA, passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Marshall Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Motts Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Grier was born on February 19, 1941 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Charlie Grier, Sr. and the late Willie Bell Grier. He was a retired distance truck driver with Ross Neely Trucking.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Grier; five sons, David Grier (Barbara), Charles Made (Christie), Richard Marshall (Nakia), Tony Grier and Russell Marshall; one daughter, Connie Ogletree; two sisters, Thelma Cowell and JoeAnn Seals; 16 grandchildren; two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020