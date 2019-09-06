Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Charlie Lee "Bobby" Dixon


1940 - 2019
Charlie Lee "Bobby" Dixon Obituary
Charlie Lee "Bobby"
Dixon
May 17, 1940-
September 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Charlie Lee "Bobby" Dixon, 79, of Columbus, GA, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September, 7, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Carter, officiating and Min. Joseph Jones, eulogist. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dixon was born May 17, 1940 in Russell County, AL to the late Thomas Dixon and the late Mary Jackson Dixon. He was educated in the Russell County School System and retired from Pillowtex/Fieldcrest Textiles in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include his companion, Leila Williams; five sisters, Julia M. Lawrence, Josephine Allen, Mable Dixon, Dorothy Mayle, and Fannie Dixon-Caldwell; three brothers, Allen Dixon, David L. Dixon, and Roy Dixon; three daughters, Vickie Norris (Jerome), Eleanor Denise Doleman, and Carol Cargle (Aaron); one son, Michael Williams (Astra); 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
