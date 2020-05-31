CharlieLewis, Jr.July 10, 1943-May 28, 2020Phenix City, AL- Charlie Lewis, Jr., 76, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama with Andrea Randolph officiating. Mr. Lewis will be interred in the columbarium at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.Mr. Lewis was born July 10, 1943 in Russell County, Alabama to Charlie Lewis, Sr. and Rachel McGee Lewis. He served in the United States Army for 4 years. Mr. Lewis worked at A to Z Upholstery and was a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Lewis, Sr. and mother, Rachel Lewis, two sisters, Louise Long, Geraldine Lewis and one brother, Andrew Lewis.Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Lewis, a son, Terrance (Melissa) Lewis, three grandchildren, Ashton Jones, Aidyn Lewis, Aubrey Lewis, siblings, Anna Mae Alexander (Willie), Melvin Lewis (Alma), Eddie Lewis (Brenda), Johnny Lewis, Vera Evans (Roy), Diane Golden, Bernice Lewis (James), Barbara Dawson (Elmore), Jeanette Hall (Clinton), Timothy Lewis (Jackie) and a host of godchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.