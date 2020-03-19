|
|
Charlie M.
Thomas
January 24, 1941-
March 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Charlie Mae Stroy Thomas of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Friday surrounded by her family. She was 79 years of age.
The last of fourteen children born to the union of Charlie and Ida Flannigan Stroy, Mrs. Thomas was born in Columbus, GA and was a devout member of Nazareth Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and with Mission Ministry. She retired from Fieldcrest Mill following 15 years of service and was also a member of the Socivettes Civic and Social Club. Other than her parents and siblings, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. Frank Thomas, Sr.; three children, Pamela Thomas, Pandora Waverly and Sharon Waverly Porter; and a grandchild, Darwin L. Snelling. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children; Gloria Waverly Snelling, Mary Waverly Hushie (Albert), Michael Waverly (Brandi) and Frank Thomas, Jr. (Megan); seventeen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, Betty Stroy, Gloria Stroy and Cornelia Stroy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Thomas will be held Today, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Ken L. Jelks of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church will officiate. Condolences of love may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2020