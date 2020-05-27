Charlie Ree
Foster
April 16, 1934-
May 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Charlie Ree Foster, 86, transitioned into Eternal Rest Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. F. R. Smith, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster was born on April 16, 1934 to the late James and Bertha Seldon Callier in Talbot County, GA. She retired after 34 years from Muscogee County School District. Mrs. Foster was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she served in various ministries including Senior Choir, Missionary Society and Deaconess Ministry. She also loved singing alongside her husband with The Omega Gospel Spiritual Singers for over 40 years. Mrs. Foster leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Jeff Foster; her children, William Foster, Patricia (Coy) Paschal, Mary Johnson, Theresa (Tony) Lewis, Helen (Johnny) Gray and James (Rita) Foster; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, a brother, Lonnie (Judy) Barron; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.