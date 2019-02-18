|
|
Charlie
Thomas, Jr.
July 30, 1945-
February 12, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Charlie Thomas, Jr., 73, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church with Rev. Rodney Smith, Pastor and Rev. Monique Summers, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Thomas was born July 30, 1945 in Ellaville, GA to the late Charlie Thomas, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Thomas. He was a member of Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church, graduated from Buena Vista High School and served in the US Army. He retired from United Parcel Service.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Thomas; one son, Charles Thomas; four daughters, Takela (James) Morris, Collette (Anthony) Jones, Shameka (Germaine) Smith and Shannon Thomas; two brothers, Edward Thomas and Leon (Delois) Thomas; one sister, Mary Thomas Miller; ten grandchildren; mother in law, Charlie M. Laney and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019