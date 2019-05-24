Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Garner Bass CME
Charlie Williams Obituary
Charlie
Williams
August 30, 1940-
May 19, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Charlie Williams, 78, of Smiths Station, AL passed Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Garner Bass C.M.E. Church with Rev. Johnny Nelms, pastor, officiating and Rev. Eunice Lyles, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Garden. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr, Williams was born August 30, 1940 in Lee County, AL to the late Mr. Thomas Williams and Mattie Lokey Williams. He was a graduate of Wachochee High School; retired from Swift Spinning Mill and was a member of Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, Smiths Station, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Williams of Smiths Station, AL; brother Sanford (Linda) Williams of Columbus, GA; God-daughter, Janet (Clifford) Austin of Smiths Station, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2019
