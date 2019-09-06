|
|
Charlotte
Bass
August 7, 1961-
August 30, 2019
Dallas, GA- Ms Charlotte Bass, 58, of Dallas, GA passed Friday, August 30, 2019 in Dallas, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST), Monday, September 9, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church (Battle Community), Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Ike Richardson, pastor and Rev. Walter Dix, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST (12-7 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Bass was born August 7, 1961 in New York City, NY to the late Ruby Peterson Bass and the late Lynwood Bass. She was a 1979 graduate of Russell High School, a graduate of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, employed with the Bank of Tokyo until she retired and later worked at Wal-Mart, and Target.
Survivors include her aunt, Johnny Mae Connors (Abraham); two special cousins and caregivers, Harry Peterson and Denice Peterson; two nephews, Antwon Bass and Christopher Smith; three nieces, Lena White, Kacella Bass, and Kimberly White; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com tossing the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019