Charlotte Boltin

Conner

August 3, 1930-

March 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Charlotte Boltin Conner, 88, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on March 14, 2019 with her sweetheart of 62 years, Wiley Coleman Conner, Jr, by her side.

Charlotte was born in Norway, South Carolina, on August 3, 1930 to Felix and Leta Boltin. She had three sisters: Phyllis, Wanda, and Paula.

Charlotte was an active member of First Baptist Church for almost 50 years. After retiring from a career in Civil Service for the Federal Government spanning 42 years, Charlotte and Wiley spent their time traveling in Europe, the United States and Canada. Charlotte devoted countless hours to her passion for gardening, which is evident if anyone has seen the flowers in her yard. She and her sweetheart attracted bluebirds to the garden, worked on projects around the house, visited estate sales, explored Georgia and spent much of their time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Wiley, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren along with her sister, Paula Carriker. Her loving children are Frances Bilon (David), Chip Conner, Carol Hays (Mike), and Angie Mallard (Wilson). Grandchildren are Geoffrey Winant, Justin Winant (Kristy), Heather Hays, Erin Klein (Michael), Thomas Stockman, Ansley Baker (Thomas), Sara Stockman, Cole Conner, Hannah Mallard and Andrew Mallard. Great grandchildren are Alexander Winant, Johanna Winant, Quinn Winant, Kelsey Konecsny, Cameron Stuart, Aveline Klimowicz, and Leighton Baker.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00, Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. A private family interment service will be announced at a later date, for Ft. Benning's Main Post Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all that have called, sent cards, visited with her at home and in the hospital and lifted up prayers during recent times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Columbus - Local Missions Ministries. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary