Charlotte Gail King
Amsden
09/02/1948-
09/08/2019
Phenix City, Al- Charlotte Gail Amsden, 71, of Phenix City, AL died at Piedmont Regional Hospital, Sunday, September 08, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 10, 2019 in Lakeview Memory Gardens according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends this evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Ms. Amsden was born September 02, 1948 in Charleston, W. VA daughter of the late Sam King and step-dad, Howard and Flora King Cornell. She was the former owner of C & C Printing for many years and was among one of the first female printers in the area. Ms. Amsden took great pride in her work and was always hustling to find better ways to do her work better. She always had a smile and good word for anyone who would accept them. Ms. Amsden was also a great judge of character. We will miss her in our daily routine, however the memories and wisdom she instilled in us will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her daughter and best friend, Roxie Milam, Phenix City, AL; a son, Roy Milam, Phenix City, one sister, Gaye Sprouce, VA; light of her eye, grandson, Lee, Phenix City, AL and a granddaughter, Crystal, NC; her faithful companion, Prissy; numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019